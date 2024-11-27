Corley (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After fumbling what would have been his first career touchdown out of the back of the end zone in Week 9 against the Texans, Corley has seen his offensive involvement tick upward over the last two contests, securing his second and third career catches for a total of 12 yards on 28 offensive snaps as the fourth wideout behind Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Xavier Gipson. Irvin Charles would be next up for snaps if Corley can't play against Seattle.