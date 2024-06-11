Jets coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Williams (knee) has a similar rehab timeline to what RB Breece Hall had last season, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets kept Hall out of spring practices last year and activated him from the PUP list Aug. 15. He took just 33 snaps over the first two weeks of the regular season but ended up playing all 17 games and finishing second among running backs in PPR scoring. While Williams doesn't have that kind of fantasy upside, it sounds like he's on a similar timeline while recovering from the same injury (an ACL tear), with the Jets likely to hold him out from the start of training camp even though they hope he's ready for Week 1. He hasn't participated in any offseason practices, thus far limited to side work as he rehabs the knee injury he suffered Week 3 of last season with the Chargers.