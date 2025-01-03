Gardner (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols and Isaiah Oliver should see the bulk of the snaps at cornerback for the Jets in the Week 18 finale. Gardner has been dealing with the hamstring injury for weeks and was in and out of the game in Weeks 16 and 17. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Gardner wraps up a disappointing third season with 49 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine pass breakups, including one interception.