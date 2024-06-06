Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that Reader (quadriceps) may not be ready for the start of training camp, per NFL.com.

Reader inked a two-year deal with the Lions' back in March, but he has yet to take the field as he continues to recover from a quadriceps issue that he sustained late last year. Injuries have been a concern for the 29-year-old as of late, causing him to miss 10 total games over the last two seasons. Once Reader returns to full health, he's expected to remain one of the league's best run-stoppers in 2024.