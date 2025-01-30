Nowaske finished the 2024 season with 23 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup, including one interception, across 14 regular-season games.

Undrafted out of Saginaw Valley State in 2023, Nowaske took big playing-time strides in his second season after appearing in just two contests as a rookie. Nowaske even started two games at linebacker for Detroit this past season and logged a total of 332 defensive snaps after seeing zero on defense last season. Set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, Nowaske should be back in Detroit for 2025 to fill a depth and special-teams role.