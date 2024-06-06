Knight (shoulder) has been a limited participant in Lions' OTAs, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Knight sustained a torn labrum and missed the Lions' final 12 games in 2023, but he's been cleared for seven-on-seven and light team work as of last week. The 23-year-old running back has also been ramping up his workload in hopes of returning for Detroit's mandatory minicamp. Once Knight is back at full health, he's expected to compete for a depth spot in the Lions' backfield ahead of the 2024 season.