Watson secured four of seven targets for 114 yards and lost a fumble in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Watson's night got off to an inconspicuous start when he lost a fumble after a 20-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter. While that mistake led to a Lions field goal, Watson came back to record a 59-yard catch on the Packers' second play of the second half, and he went on to add a 29-yard grab with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest. The game marked Watson's second over the 100-yard mark for the season, and he's recorded at least 67 receiving yards in three of the last four contests. Watson's production is still subject to some game-to-game volatility, but he could be in line for another robust role in a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 15, especially if Romeo Doubs (concussion) isn't able to make it back for that contest.