Reed (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury and shouldn't be on the non-football injury list for long, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday that Reed "tweaked something" during his youth camp this summer. The Packers' leading receiver from 2023 won't practice at the start of training camp, but it doesn't sound like there's any concern about his Week 1 status. Reed mostly worked the slot as a rookie and figures to again get most of his playing time inside, perhaps insulating him from competition while Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton battle for perimeter snaps.