Doubs (concussion) was estimated as a non-participant in Monday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Doubs was concussed in Sunday's win over the 49ers. With the Packers having a game against the Dolphins on Thursday, it will be a challenge for Doubs to clear concussion protocol in time to play. If he's unable to go, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks would likely be the Packers' main three-receiver set. Bo Melton and Malik Heath would also be in line for increased reps.
