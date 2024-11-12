The Panthers reinstated Thielen (hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Carolina is on bye Week 11, but since Thielen's 21-day evaluation window came to a close Tuesday, he wouldn't have been eligible to play again this season had the Panthers not activated him. After having his window opened Oct. 23, Thielen was a limited participant in four of the Panthers' ensuing six practices, but he was listed as a non-participant in all three sessions during Week 10, which could hint at a setback in his recovery from the right hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 3. The bye week will provide Thielen with some added healing time, but he may need to upgrade to full participation in practice at some point in Week 12 to have a shot at playing in the Panthers' next game Nov. 24 versus the Chiefs. Whenever he's reinstated, Thielen could step into a prominent role in the Carolina passing attack after Diontae Johnson was traded to Baltimore on Oct. 29.