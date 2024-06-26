Thielen projects to reprise his role as the top slot receiver for Carolina during the 2024 season, with newcomers Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette (hamstring) slated to primarily line up on the outside, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thielen was one of the few offensive playmakers to find success during Bryce Young's rookie season, as he compiled a 103-1,014-4 receiving line while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Adding an established veteran in Johnson and a high-upside first-round rookie in Legette could give Young the tools to take a step forward, and with that improve the Panthers' passing offense. Despite an increase in target competition, Thielen's combination of established chemistry with Young and slot role could still make him a go-to target for the second-year signal-caller, especially early during the 2024 campaign if Legette needs some time to build momentum.