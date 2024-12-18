The Panthers placed Cherelus (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Chereles got the Week 15 start in place of an injured Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and played a season-high 73 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps versus Dallas. However, his season is now done, finishing 2024 with 28 tackles (13 solo) and one QB hit across 158 defensive snaps and another 204 on special teams. Cam Gill appears to be the next man up at linebacker for Carolina after he played 19 defensive snaps to Jon Rhattigan's one against the Cowboys.