Douglas recorded four receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Douglas played a complementary role in the loss, with both Kayshon Boutte and Hunter Henry enjoying more production and earning more targets. After seeing at least five targets in seven of New England's first 12 games, he's failed to hit that mark in three straight contests. Given his lack of explosive ability, that makes Douglas tough to trust down the stretch in matchups against the Chargers and Bills.