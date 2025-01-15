Pharms played 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 33 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks.

Pharms spent most of 2024 in a rotational role on the Patriots' defensive line behind starters Keion White, Daniel Ekuale and Davon Godchaux. However, Pharms did see an uptick in snaps late in the season, playing at least 34 defensive snaps in each of the final three regular-season games of 2024, during which he accumulated 13 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. Pharms is an exclusive rights free agent for 2025, which means he would be restricted to signing a contract with the Patriots if they offer one to him. If New England doesn't offer a contract to Pharms, then he would convert into an unrestricted free agent and would have the ability to sign with any team interested in his services.