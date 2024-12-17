Mattison took over for injured starter Sincere McCormick (ankle) in the second half of Monday's loss to the Falcons, finishing with 24 rushing yards (one fumble lost) on seven carries while corralling two of four targets for three receiving yards.

Mattison returned from an ankle injury of his own Monday before being thrust into a prominent role once Las Vegas' starting running back was ruled out at halftime. The veteran tailback played poorly on his nine touches, losing a fumble and getting tackled for a safety. Fellow backup Ameer Abdullah produced 66 yards and a score on 10 combined touches (primarily as a receiving option) for comparison. If McCormick is forced to miss time, Mattison figures to be the next man up given his experience and success as a starter in the past, with Abdullah likely being mixed in sporadically against the Jaguars on Sunday.