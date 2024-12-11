Robinson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson missed a good portion of the third quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Bills due to a shoulder injury but was able to return to action. Since then, he was estimated as a non-participant Monday, didn't take part in Tuesday's walkthrough and then was limited at Wednesday's practice. Robinson thus has a chance to suit up Week 15, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.