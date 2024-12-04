The Ravens announced Wednesday that Johnson has been suspended for the team's Week 15 game against the Giants for conduct detrimental to the team.

General manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that the decision to suspend Johnson stemmed from the receiver's refusal to enter the game in last Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles. Since being acquired from the Panthers in late October, Johnson has played a total of 39 offensive snaps and has just one catch for six yards across five contests with Baltimore. Tylan Wallace has even leapfrogged Johnson on the depth chart as the team's No. 4 receiver, and the suspension likely won't help Johnson's chances of regaining playing time when he's eligible to return to action Week 16 versus Pittsburgh.