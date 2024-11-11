Hamilton spent the weekend getting treatment to address an ankle sprain he sustained Thursday versus the Bengals, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Baltimore's win in Week 10 that Hamilton's injury wasn't considered serious, but Monday's update casts a shadow of doubt over that prognosis. The Ravens' first official practice report of the new week Wednesday should shed more light on his potential availability for Week 11.