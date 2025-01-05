Following Saturday's win over the Browns, coach John Harbaugh said Flowers (knee) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers took a hit to the knee versus Cleveland and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest after catching one of his two targets for 12 yards. Harbaugh said there's a "chance" Flowers will be ready for the start of the playoffs next weekend, Zrebiec added. If Flowers is unable to play in the wild-card round, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker would be in line to soak up Baltimore's receiver snaps.