Johnson recently suffered a lower leg injury and is expected to miss "a good amount of time," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Details on the injury haven't been reported, with Underhill only noting that he hasn't heard that the injury will impact Johnson's availability for the start of the regular season. It sounds like Johnson may not be ready for the start of training camp, in which case Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill likely would get more snaps with the first-team offense. A calf injury cost Johnson four games last season, and he generally had a quiet year until exploding over the final four weeks for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets. Prior to that, he had 152 yards and one TD in nine games.