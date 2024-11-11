Head coach Mike Macdonald noted Monday that he expects Metcalf (knee) to practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf hasn't participated in practice since suffering an MCL sprain during Week 7 action, but following Seattle's Week 10 bye, the wideout appears to be inching closer to a return to action, with Macdonald indicating that he's "optimistic" regarding Metcalf's progress. Prior to his injury, Metcalf had compiled a 35/568/3 receiving line on 61 targets through seven contests.