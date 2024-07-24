The Steelers placed Holcomb (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Holcomb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 9 against the Titans. The injury was considered serious enough potentially force him into medical retirement, but the 2019 fifth-round linebacker out of North Carolina has spent the offseason rehabbing. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in June that he was hopeful Holcomb would be available at some point during training camp, per Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow.com. Before sustaining the knee injury, Holcomb recorded 54 tackles (31 solo), two passes defended and two forced fumbles across eight regular-season games in 2023.