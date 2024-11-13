Jackson underwent an MRI on his hamstring and is now expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Jackson played 42 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles before exiting the Steelers' Week 10 win with a hamstring injury. However, the first-year Steeler appears to have avoided a serious issue following his MRI results, and he's now expected to suit up in Week 11. Assuming his injury doesn't worsen throughout the week, Jackson will likely start opposite Joey Porter as part of Pittsburgh's top cornerback duo Sunday.
