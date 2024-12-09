Jefferson secured his lone target for a 10-yard touchdown during Sunday's 27-14 win over Cleveland.

The 28-year-old led the Steelers' pass catchers in offensive snaps Sunday since the team was playing without George Pickens (hamstring), but Jefferson failed to capitalize on his playing time. Jefferson's yardage total dropped in Week 14 after he racked up 82 receiving yards across the last two games, but he reached the end zone for the first time since Week 7, as he opened the second-half scoring with a 10-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter. While Jefferson has had somewhat decent production over the last three weeks, he's had a limited target share, securing just four of six targets during that time, so he remains a shaky fantasy option.