Hairston (back) was spotted practicing during the Texans' minicamp session Tuesday, Michael Wyke of the Associated Press reports.

Hairston missed all of Houston's 2023 season due to a back issue, but it now seems as if he's moved past this injury. The Central Michigan product appeared in 16 games in 2022, catching five of his eight targets for 19 yards while also playing 238 special teams snaps. He's expected to compete with Andrew Beck for the Texans' top fullback position as the offseason progresses.