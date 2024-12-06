McCreary (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite McCreary's questionable designation, his chances to play Sunday are likely slim, as the third-year corner was unable to practice all week after sustaining a shoulder injury in the second half of Tennessee's Week 13 loss to the Commanders. However, if McCreary is able to play through the issue in Week 14, he'll serve as the Titans' top slot cornerback.