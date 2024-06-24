Nailor was the first player Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell mentioned when asked about the No. 3 receiver role, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

Nailor, Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield look like the top candidates for the job after Minnesota opted against bringing in a clear replacement for former No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn (now with the Patriots). A 2022 sixth-round pick, Nailor has run just 77 routes through two seasons but has made the most of his limited opportunities with 12 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. Hamstring and head injuries limited him to six games last year, and he took 67 of his 94 offensive snaps for the season during a Week 10 win over New Orleans. Nailor has enjoyed better health this offseason, apart from missing a few minicamp practices with an illness.