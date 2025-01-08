Nailor secured three of four targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 31-9 loss at Detroit.

Nailor stepped up his production during Minnesota's final two regular-season games, a span in which he combined for an 8-134-1 receiving line on nine targets. The 2022 sixth-round pick also had a hot start to the season, but from Week 8 to Week 16 he totaled just 67 yards on offense, albeit with two scores. In total across 17 regular-season games, Nailor tallied 28 catches for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns on 42 targets. Nailor will work to remain productive behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison during Monday's road wild-card matchup against the Rams.