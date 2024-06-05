Nailor has missed the first two days of Minnesota's mandatory minicamp with an illness, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

According to Lewis, Nailor was tearing it up during the first few days of the Vikings' OTAs, but he's now dealing with an illness. The 25-year-old wide receiver out of Michigan State appeared in just six games for Minnesota last season, catching three of his six targets for 29 yards while playing 94 offensive snaps. Once Nailor moves past this illness, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the Vikings' wideout room behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.