Gonzalez reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Gonzalez was elevated from the Commanders' practice squad for Thursday's game against the Eagles as Austin Seibert was sidelined due to a hip injury. Gonzalez converted on a 45-yard field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point try during Washington's 26-18 loss. If Seibert is unable to play in Week 12 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24, Gonzalez will likely be promoted to the active roster for a third consecutive game.