Landeskog scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.

Landeskog was under 15 minutes of ice time for the third game in a row, but given the lopsided nature of this contest, that's not a surprise. The 33-year-old also missed time due to a lower-body injury earlier in March, so the Avalanche are unlikely to push him too much with the Presidents' Trophy all but secured. Landeskog has earned 11 goals, 32 points, 115 shots on net, 73 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-25 rating over 52 outings in a solid comeback campaign.