Landeskog has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The Avalanche are still scheduled to take on St. Louis on Saturday, and at this point Landeskog should be considered iffy at best for that contest. Brandon Saad may slide up to the top line if Landeskog is forced to miss any time.
