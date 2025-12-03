Landeskog logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Landeskog set up second-period tallies by Brock Nelson and Nathan MacKinnon. Prior to Tuesday, Landeskog battled an illness but ultimately didn't have to miss a game. He has earned three goals and five helpers, as well as a plus-8 rating and 17 shots on net, over his last six contests. The 33-year-old is up to 14 points, 46 shots on net, 37 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 26 appearances in a middle-six role. Landeskog's recent uptick in production should have him at least on the radar in all fantasy formats.