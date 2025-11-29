Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Three points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog scored a goal Friday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.
Landeskog tied the game 2-2 at the mid-point of the third period after Nathan MacKinnon sent a no-look backhand pass from the left circle to him at the side of the net. He has a point in each of his last two games and in three of his last four (one goal, two assists). It's a long way back for Landeskog, who played five playoff games last season after last lacing them up in June of 2022. Perhaps this little run is the start of his real comeback. He has three goals, six assists and 41 shots in 24 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Fills empty net•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Finally gets first goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: First point since 2021-22•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets first NHL goal since 2022•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Doles out six hits in return•