Brindley (concussion) is day-to-day and won't play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.

Brindley will miss his second straight game, but he might be available to return against Edmonton on Saturday or versus Vancouver on Sunday. He has chipped in one goal, one assist, 12 shots on net and 12 hits across 12 appearances this season. Due to Brindley's absence, Tristen Nielsen could make his NHL debut against the Lightning on Tuesday.