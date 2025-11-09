Brindley scored a goal on two shots, logged an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Brindley returned from a concussion that cost him two games, and he retook his spot on the fourth line. The 21-year-old is still seeing fairly limited usage, though he occasionally gets some power-play time. He's at four points, 14 shots, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. Brindley's fantasy appeal will be limited this year unless he can work his way into a middle-six role.