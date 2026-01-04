Brindley (lower body) will play Sunday against the Panthers, according to the NHL Media site.

Brindley was injured during Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Blues and missed Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes as a result. It will be just a one-game absence for the 21-year-old, as he is set to return for Sunday's battle with the Panthers. He has registered nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 games played.