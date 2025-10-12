Brindley scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Brindley put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. The tally was his first goal and point in four NHL appearances, three of which have come to begin this season. The 21-year-old forward was acquired from the Blue Jackets in the offseason as the headlining part of the return when the Avalanche shed salary by sending Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood east. It's unclear if Brindley will stick in the lineup, but he's playing in a limited fourth-line role that offers minimal fantasy upside.