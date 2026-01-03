Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brindley (lower body) will miss Saturday's game in Carolina, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Brindley has five goals and nine points in 27 appearances in 2025-26. Taylor Makar is expected to draw into the lineup due to Brindley's absence.
