Brindley scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Brindley missed nine games due to a lower-body injury and sat out Tuesday as a healthy scratch. He drew back in for Zakhar Bardakov in this contest, and Brindley's performance suggests he'll be sticking in the lineup moving forward. The 21-year-old forward is at a total of nine points, 25 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 19 appearances this season.