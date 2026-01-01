Brindley (lower body) is day-to-day, and he'll travel with the Avalanche to Carolina ahead of Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Brindley sustained the injury during Wednesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis. He has five goals and nine points in 27 appearances in 2025-26. If Brindley plays Saturday, it will probably be as part of the fourth line.