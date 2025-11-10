Brindley scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Brindley got a chance on the rush as the Avalanche made a line change in overtime, and he converted on a rebound that Kevin Lankinen wasn't able to sweep away in time. This was Brindley's first game-winning goal in his career, and just his third tally overall. He has three points over two games since returning from a concussion and five points through 14 outings in a fourth-line role. He's quickly gaining trust with his energy and tenacity, which could help Brindley stick in the lineup even when the Avalanche get Logan O'Connor (hip) and Joel Kiviranta (lower body) back.