Brindley (concussion) is good to play in Saturday's clash against Edmonton, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Brindley missed the Avalanche's previous two games. He's projected to serve on the fourth line, replacing Tristen Nielsen in the lineup after Nielsen was reassigned to the minors. Brindley has a goal, two points, two PIM, 12 shots, 12 hits and four blocks in 12 appearances this year.