Brindley (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Brindley has missed the last eight games, including Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He is with the Avalanche for the team's road trip, which has two contests remaining, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Brindley has provided four goals, seven points, 22 shots on net and 19 hits in 18 outings this season.