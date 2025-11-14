Brindley scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and doled out two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Brindley is getting the first opportunity to fill in for Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) on the second line. It's still early, but the initial effort was promising, as Brindley helped out on a Brock Nelson tally in the first period before scoring one of his own -- the eventual game-winner -- in the second. Brindley has five points over his last four games and has earned his move into the top six through hard work. For the season, the 21-year-old is at four goals, seven points, 20 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances.