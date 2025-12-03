Brindley (lower body) will join the Avalanche on their upcoming four-game road trip and might play before the end of it, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Wednesday.

Colorado is set to visit the Islanders on Thursday, the Rangers on Saturday, Philadelphia on Sunday and Nashville on Tuesday. Brindley hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to the injury. The 21-year-old will likely serve on the fourth line once he's healthy. Joel Kiviranta might move out of the lineup when that happens.