Ivan was sent back to AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Ivan will return to the AHL after a pair of quiet games where he averaged less than seven and a half minutes of ice time for the Avalanche. Through 30 games with the Colorado Eagles this season, he has two goals, six assists and 60 shots on net. He will likely suit up for the Eagles' games at the AHL level Tuesday and Wednesday before having a chance to return to the Avalanche ahead of Friday's contest due to the numerous injuries among the team's forward group.