ivan was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Ivan was with the Avalanche for a three game stint in late November, picking up one assist. The 23-year-old has spent most of the season with AHL Colorado, scoring twice and adding six assists in 28 AHL games. The Avalanche are down to 11 healthy forwards and Ivan could enter the lineup on the fourth line with Parker Kelly and Zakhar Bardakov, if Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is not ready to play.