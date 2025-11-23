Drury scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Drury tallied with 51 seconds left in the game to produce the final score. He had posted just one assist over his last five outings. The 25-year-old has been the Avalanche's third-line center for much of the year, racking up four goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances. He doesn't score enough to help in standard fantasy formats, but he's on track to exceed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.