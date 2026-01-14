Blackwood (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday.

After Trent Miner was reassigned to the AHL earlier Wednesday, Blackwood will rejoin the Avalanche ahead of Friday's contest against Nashville. Blackwood missed six games due to the lower-body injury, and he'll look to continue his elite season following his absence, as he has a 13-1-1 record, a 2.07 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 outings this season. Once he officially draws his next start, he'll aim to extend his seven-game win streak that began nearly a month before he picked his injury.